'Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi': Don's nephew tells ED during questioning

Infamous don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's whereabouts were recently revealed by his nephew Alishah Parkar during a probe with the Enforcement Directorate. Parkar said that his uncle Dawood is currently in Karachi, ED said in its charge sheet.

Alishah, who is the son of Haseena Parkar, also said that he wasn't in touch with Dawood. The ED recently filed the charge sheet in a Mumbai court. This is the same case in which NCP leader Nawab Malik is also facing prosecution.

The ED charge sheet claims that Dawood's wife Mehajabin used to contact the Parkar family during festivals like Eid. Alishah was grilled by the ED earlier in February. His statement has been furnished along with the charge sheet as a part of the proof.

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated by the team of the central probe agency. The ED has claimed that Qureshi went to Pakistan several times on the basis of a forged passport. He also allegedly works at the behest of Dawood and Shakeel.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and others, on the basis of an FIR registered by the NIA on February 3, 2022, under section 120B of IPC read with sections 17, 18, 20,21,38 and 40 of UAPA.

In the aforementioned FIR, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon were named as accused.

