Dausa doctor suicide: The 8-year-old daughter of Dr Archana Sharma, who ended her life, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder following the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic, has penned down an emotional letter for her mother.

In the letter which is titled "Mumma," the girl has tried to put up a brave face and said, "I don't cry because if I do, everyone else will start crying..." She went on to say that "My mumma is the best mother in the world because she has got awards."

The girl also said that she has five names for her mumma - Guchi, Babai and ends her letter with a 'bye bye.'

Meanwhile, the woman doctor's husband on Wednesday alleged in a video message that she panicked after the murder case was registered against her and claimed that senior BJP leaders were behind it. He claimed that state BJP secretary Jitender Gothwal was present when the patient's family was protesting after her death on Tuesday.

Following which, the Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Gothwal and another man for extortion and abetting the suicide. Police said Gothwal and another man, identified as Ram Manohar, were booked under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 and 388 (extortion).

Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed district SP Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting order (APO) status.

In a one-page suicide note, Dr Archana had written, "I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence." She also wrote, "Don't harass innocent doctors, please."

