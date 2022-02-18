Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Odisha govt lifts night curfew in all urban areas with effect from today
  • CBI questions former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai
  • Mumbai | Fire in 24-storey building in Borivali; fire brigade, police at the spot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand released from jail

Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand released from jail

Though granted bail in Dharma Sansad case on Feb 7, Narsinghanand was still in jail due to the other cases in which the same court granted him bail on Tuesday.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Dehradun Published on: February 18, 2022 14:52 IST
Dasna, dasna temple , dasna temple priest , Yati Narasinghanand , bailed , section 509 , indian pena
Image Source : ANI (FILE).

Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand released from jail. 

 

Dasna temple head priest Yati Narasinghanand who was arrested in January in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech against Muslims and other cases has been released from jail. Immediately after walking out of the Haridwar district jail on Thursday, Narsinghanand proceeded to Sarvanand ghat to resume his hunger strike demanding the release of co-accused in the case, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi.

Narsinghanand's release follows bail granted to him on Tuesday by a local court in a case slapped on him under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code for making objectionable remarks against women and abusing a journalist.

Though granted bail in the Dharma Sansad case on February 7, Narsinghanand was still in jail due to the other cases in which the same court granted him bail on Tuesday. The Hindutva leader had organised a conclave in Haridwar in December last year where several speakers delivered hate speeches against Muslims.

Talking to reporters after coming out of jail, Narsinghanand said his release without that of Tyagi did not mean anything and he was going to resume his hunger strike at the Sarvanand ghat in Haridwar. He said the protest will continue till Tyagi is released. Tyagi's bail application will be heard by the Uttarakhand High Court on February 21.

Rizvi, a former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, had adopted the name of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after converting to Hinduism.

ALSO READ| Haridwar Dharma Sansad case: Dasna temple chief priest Yati Narsinghanand gets bail

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News