Ghaziabad: Knife attack on priest at Dasna Devi temple, condition serious

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Unknown assailants attacked a priest with knife at Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi temple.

Dasna temple attack news: Unindentified assailants attacked a priest at a temple in Ghaziabad's Dasna early on Tuesday. The priest identified as Nareshanand Swami has been admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries. According to reports, the attackers launched an assault on Nareshanand while he was sleeping inside the temple premises at about 3 am and fled from the spot immediately.

The priest, who originally hails from Bihar's Darbhanga, was rushed to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

The head priest of Dasna Devi temple Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had been in news since March this year when a Muslim boy was thrashed near the temple for an alleged theft attempt.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police foil JeM bid to assassinate Mahant Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati in Ghaziabad

In May, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said that it has foiled a bid to assassinate Saraswati. According to the Special Cell, a suspect was arrested from Kashmir who was plotting to kill priest. He was identified as Mohammad Dar alias Jahangeer.

Delhi Police sources said that Pakistan-based terror group Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind the plot to assassinate Saraswati. Sources said that Jahangeer was planning to visit Saraswati after changing his identity.

ALSO READ: Man kills wife by injecting cyanide in her drip bottle at hospital

Latest India News