Wednesday, August 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Darjeeling's toy train service resumes after 17 months | Watch majestic video

Darjeeling's toy train service resumes after 17 months | Watch majestic video

The toy train on this route was declared a UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’ in 1999. At present, one train will run daily in each direction between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, 88 km apart, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Guneet Kaur said from Maligaon.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2021 20:46 IST
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its toy train
Image Source : @RAILMININDIA

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its toy train regular services for New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its toy train regular services for New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling from Wednesday after a gap of one and a half years.

The heritage toy train services between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal resumed after a 17-month gap due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the toy train was on the tracks between Darjeeling and Ghum since August 16.

At present, one train will run daily in each direction between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, 88 km apart, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Guneet Kaur said from Maligaon.

The resumption of the toy train services is expected to give a boost to tourism and hospitality sectors.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site

The toy train on this route was declared a UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’ in 1999.

Both heritage steam locos built between 1889 and 1927 as well as modern diesel engines are used to pull the toy trains that are widely popular among foreign tourists and domestic travellers.

ALSO READUP: 40 trains cancelled due to farmers' protest; passengers left stranded

It is currently running 11 round trips between Darjeeling and Ghum using both vista dome and first-class coaches, Kaur said.

The train ascends from about 100 metres above mean sea level at New Jalpaiguri to about 2,200 metres at Darjeeling.

The toy train services were suspended in March last year following imposition of COVID-19 restrictions.

The joy rides between Darjeeling and nearby Ghum were resumed from Christmas but suspended again a few months later due to the second wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READVande Bharat Express train to connect Puri in Odisha soon, says Railways Minister

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News