Darbhanga MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, dies of heart attack

Sunil Kumar, MLC from Bihar's Darbhanga, who was undergoing COVID-19 treatment, has died of a heart attack. Kumar breathed his last at AIIMS, Patna.

A total of 431 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 28,564 including 9,624 active cases, 18,741 recoveries, and 198 deaths in the state.

