DAP Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad expels three senior leaders for anti-party activities

Former Congress leader and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) founder Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three top leaders - former ministers Tara Chand and Manohar Lal and former legislator Balwan Singh - from his party for anti-party activities. An order for their expulsion with immediate effect was issued by the party's general secretary R S Chib.

"They were expelled for anti-party activities. The chairman (Azad) was convinced that they were not required in the party as they were involved in anti-party activities," Chib told PTI. DAP chairman Azad has made several appointments in the party over the past two days – nearly three months after its launch in Jammu.

Launching his party in September this year, Azad had said, "I wish to express my gratitude to the local and national media. We will have independent thinking and ideology and it will be a democratic party. We won't make Article 370 an election issue."

"Our priority will be to register our party. Elections can take place at any time. We will continue our political activities," the former Congress leader said. The colours of Azad's party flag are blue, white, and yellow.

Azad, 73, quit Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed." He had then lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative approach.

