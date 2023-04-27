Follow us on Image Source : BHUPESH BAGHEL (TWITTER). Dantewada naxal attack: CM Bhupesh Baghel to hold high-level meeting with security forces.

Dantewada naxal attack: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Dantewada today (April 27) to pay homage to 10 jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) who were killed in a Naxal attack on Wednesday (April 26). Later, CM will hold a high-level meeting with senior officials of Bastar Police and security forces.

After the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM and took stock of the situation. In a telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government.

On Wednesday after getting report of the Naxal attack, Baghel said that the fight with Naxals is in its last stage and Naxals won't be spared.

"There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared, said CM.On the other hand, as per the police, the 10 slain DRG personnel have been identified as Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kavasi. In addition, the deceased driver has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav, the police added.

The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

(With ANI inputs)

