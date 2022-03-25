Danish Azad Ansari: Why this leader's name in new Yogi cabinet surprised many

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK.COM/MOHD.DANISH/PTI Danish Azad Ansari and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath oath taking ceremony: Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a record second term on Friday (March 25) A jumbo 52-member new team of CM Yogi was also sworn-in during a grand event, which was also attended by PM Modi along with several Union ministers and CMs of BJP-ruled states, held at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

While Yogi chose to give another term to several ministers from his previous government, one of the most surprising addition was the name of young leader Danish Azad Ansari, who replaced Mohsin Raza as the Muslim face in the Yogi government 2.0.

Ansari, who hails from Ballia, is currently State General Secretary of BJP's Minority Morcha and has been associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) since student life.

Who is Danish Azad Ansari

Danish Azad Ansari, who started his political innings with student politics, has studied B.Com and then Master of Quality Management and Master of Public Administration from Lucknow University.

Ansari is considered to be a hard worker and it was reason why he was made the General Secretary of the minority front in October 2021, just before the 2022 assembly elections.

Yet to contest assembly election

The 32-year-old leader has not contested assembly election yet. Azad Ansari will be the only minister from the Muslim community in Yogi's new cabinet. He will now have to take membership of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council to continue as a minister.

