Damien Symon, geo-intelligence expert, claims potential runway damage at Sargodha airbase with satellite image

Damien Symon, the well-known geo-intelligence expert, shared fresh satellite images on Saturday. These moderately clear satellite images suggest potential runway damage at Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. For the unversed, on Saturday morning, addressing the special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi informed that India destroyed several airbases of Pakistan. Now, these satellite images from the Sargodha airbase have confirmed the claim.

Damien Symon shares satellite images

Damien Symon shared several pictures on X and wrote, 'LANDSAT - a moderate resolution satellite, captured an image over Sargodha Airbase this morning following India's airstrikes inside Pakistan, while resolution is limited, imagery suggests potential runway damage.'

About Mushaf, Sargodha Airbase

Mushaf Airbase is in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named after No. 38 (Tactical) Wing. It is under the Central Air Command and also houses the Command Headquarters. Until 2003, it was known as PAF Base Sargodha. It was later renamed in honour of former base commander and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir, whose aircraft crashed during a routine flight near Kohat in the same year. The base houses the Combat Commanders School (CCS), which is meant for research and development in the field of tactics, weapon system employment and standardisation and evaluation of various units.

About Pakistan Airbases

The Pakistan Air Force is divided into three geographical commands. There is the Northern Air Command (NAC) in Peshawar, the Central Air Command (CAC) in Lahore and the Southern Air Command (SAC) in Karachi. Apart from this, there are two functional commands - Air Force Strategic Command (AFSC) in Islamabad and Air Defence Command (ADC) in Rawalpindi. Pakistan Air Force has a total of 21 operational air bases, of which 13 are flying bases and 8 are non-flying bases. Flying bases are operational bases from which aircraft can take off at any time, whether it is peacetime or war. In comparison, the Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has about 66 air stations, which include 47 wings and 19 FBSUs. Most of the operational bases of the Pakistan Air Force are fully functional bases, from where aircraft take off even on normal days. Let us tell you about the 13 flying operational bases.

