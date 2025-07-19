Damien Symon, geo-intelligence expert, claims India targeted Pakistan's Kirana Hills, reveals impact site Operation Sindoor: The Kirana Hills region has long been associated with Pakistan’s nuclear and missile development efforts, making any confirmed strike in the area highly sensitive.

Fresh satellite imagery from Google Earth, captured in June 2025, appears to confirm a missile strike at the Kirana Hills region in Pakistan’s Sargodha district. The images were analysed and shared by Damien Symon, a well-known satellite imagery expert, on platform X.

Strike linked to Operation Sindoor

According to Symon’s assessment, the imagery shows the impact point of a missile believed to have been launched by India during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This marks a significant revelation, especially as the Indian Air Force (IAF) had publicly denied targeting the Kirana Hills nuclear facility during the operation.

Sargodha airbase runways repaired post-strike

In addition to the impact site, the satellite images also show repaired runways at the Sargodha airbase, further indicating damage sustained during the Indian strikes in May. The rapid repairs suggest the airbase was considered a high-priority strategic asset.

Rising strategic tensions in the region

The Kirana Hills area has long been linked to Pakistan's nuclear and missile development programs, raising the stakes of any confirmed strike in the region. If validated, the revelations could escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, both of whom have remained on edge since the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which triggered retaliatory actions by India.

No official comment yet

While independent analysts continue to scrutinise the new evidence, official confirmation or denial from Pakistan remains pending. The IAF’s previous denial and the emerging satellite-based counterclaims have opened up questions about the true scope and objectives of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s Adampur air base strike claim debunked by satellite images

Pakistan has once again faced embarrassment on the global stage after its claims of striking India’s Adampur air base during a four-day military confrontation were debunked by geo-intelligence experts and clear satellite evidence. The controversy began when certain Pakistani outlets reported that their military had targeted the Adampur air base in Punjab, allegedly damaging a Sukhoi Su-30MKI and destroying a critical S-400 air defence system.

However, satellite analyst Damien Symon dismissed these assertions, providing imagery from March 2025, well before the conflict, which depicted a MiG-29 undergoing routine maintenance. The dark markings near the engine test area, which Pakistan alleged were signs of destruction, were identified as typical soot from standard operations.

The misinformation appears to be part of a broader disinformation campaign by Islamabad following significant setbacks during India’s 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Multiple exaggerated or falsified Pakistani claims about Indian airbase damages have surfaced since the conflict, all of which have been systematically debunked.

Strategic significance of 'Adampur air base'

The Adampur air base holds immense strategic value for India's northern defences. Located approximately 100 km from the India-Pakistan border, it is the second-largest airbase in the country. It has historically played a pivotal role in Indo-Pak conflicts, notably during the 1965 war, where it remained unbreached despite being a prime target.

Currently, Adampur is home to several key fighter squadrons, including the MiG-29 and Su-30MKI, and hosts sophisticated radar and surveillance systems. The Indian Air Force deployed its first S-400 air defence unit to the base in 2022, significantly enhancing its air defence capabilities in the region.

With its operational readiness and proximity to sensitive borders, Adampur continues to be a linchpin in India’s security framework across the three states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.