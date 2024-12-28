Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
  Dallewal fast-unto-death: Supreme Court raps farmers for not allowing his hospitalisation as health worsens

Dallewal fast-unto-death: Supreme Court raps farmers for not allowing his hospitalisation as health worsens

Farmer leader Jigjit Singh Dallewal started his fast-unto-death on November 26. He is on a protest at the Khanauri border to press the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Published : Dec 28, 2024 13:17 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 13:33 IST
Dallewal's fast unto death
Image Source : PTI/FILE Supreme Court raps farmers over Dallewal's fast-unto-death

The Supreme Court on Saturday slammed farmers amid the deteriorating health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26. The matter was being heard by a bench of Justice Suryakant.

Taking a hard stance against the farmers who are not allowing the hospitalisation of Dallewal, Justice Suryakant told the Punjab Chief Secretary, "Please communicate to them that those who are resisting Dallewal’s hospitalisation are not his well-wishers."

Court pulls up Punjab govt

During the proceedings, the court first slammed the Punjab government expressing displeasure over its attitude for not providing medical assistance to Dallewal. The vacation bench of Justice Suryakant and Ujjal Bhuyan said that if the Punjab government needs the support of the Center to implement its order, then the court can direct the Center to provide the necessary assistance.

"This is a case of contempt. The Punjab government should also know what will happen if our order is not followed. We can order action against the Chief Secretary and DGP." the court said. Expressing helplessness, the Punjab govt said it was facing resistance from protesting farmers who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to hospital.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh told the bench that a team of experts visited the protest site and tried to persuade Dallewal to shift to the hospital and get medical help. "He (Dallewal) has refused any kind of medical aid, including (IV) drips, saying that it will undermine the cause of movement," he said.

Farmers not allowing hospitalisation is abatement to suicide: Court

This infuriated the bench which blamed the Punjab government for not doing enough to contain the situation and said the farmer leaders who are not allowing Dallewal to be taken to the hospital are involved in the criminal offence of abetment to suicide.

"Are they interested in his life or something else? We don't want to say much and only hope that the Punjab government will comply with our directions," the bench added. 

 

