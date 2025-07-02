Dalai Lama declines to name successor, empowers Tibetan trust to choose new leader Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism affirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the exclusive authority to recognise his future reincarnation, emphasising that “no one else has any right to interfere in this matter.”

Dharamsala:

The Dalai Lama has announced that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death. This decision holds great meaning for Tibetan Buddhists and global supporters who view him as a symbol of peace, compassion, and cultural survival.

Ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, the Dalai Lama shared that over the past 14 years, he has received many requests urging him to continue the tradition. These appeals have come from Tibetan communities in exile, Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, Russia, China, and from inside Tibet.

Dalai Lama's public message from Dharamshala

In a video broadcast during a religious gathering in Dharamshala, where he has lived for decades, the Dalai Lama said, "In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue."

"The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition," he said in a statement.

Living in exile since 1959

The Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese control in Lhasa. Since then, he has continued to lead the Tibetan community from exile.

Concerns over succession

As the Dalai Lama grows older, there has been concern among Tibetans about who will succeed him. Many fear that China may appoint its own Dalai Lama to tighten control over Tibet.

Successor to be chosen by Tibetan trust, China's role ruled out

To address these concerns, the Dalai Lama made it clear that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, his official office, will have the authority to identify the next Dalai Lama. He stressed, "No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter."

While China continues to view the Dalai Lama as a separatist, he describes himself simply as a Buddhist monk. His latest announcement is seen as a move to protect the Tibetan tradition from outside interference.