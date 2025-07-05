Dalai Lama 90th birthday celebration: No NIA raid in McLeodganj linked to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama 90th birthday celebration: The NIA, in an official statement, categorically refuted any links between the McLeodganj search and the Dalai Lama or Khalistani terror-related cases, calling media reports suggesting such a connection "completely baseless and false."

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (July 5) firmly denied reports of any search in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj, connected to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama or any Khalistani terror financing case. The agency clarified that the operation conducted on Friday was strictly related to a human trafficking investigation involving the “US donkey route.”

In an official statement, the NIA said, "The search had no connection either with the Dalai Lama or with any case related to Khalistani terrorists. Reports to the contrary are completely false."

The NIA also confirmed that local police were informed and accompanied the team during coordinated searches in McLeodganj and Delhi. Two more arrests were made as part of the ongoing trafficking probe.

Festive spirit in Dharamshala for Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday

Meanwhile, celebrations are in full swing in Dharamshala ahead of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6, as per the Gregorian calendar. Tibetan communities and followers across the region are marking the milestone with joy, reverence, and cultural festivities.

Dalai Lama’s message: Compassion over celebration

In a heartfelt message posted on X, the 14th Dalai Lama expressed gratitude for the global celebrations held in his honour, while urging people to use the occasion to promote compassion and peace of mind.

“While I don't usually celebrate birthdays, I appreciate the efforts of well-wishers. It’s important to use such moments to cultivate warm-heartedness and altruism,” he wrote.

Calling himself “just a simple Buddhist monk,” the Dalai Lama reiterated his lifelong commitment to advancing human values, religious harmony, and Tibetan cultural preservation. He concluded by thanking people for channelling the celebration into acts of peace and compassion.

Kiren Rijiju attends Dalai Lama's birthday eve celebrations in Dharamshala

As Tibetans around the world prepare to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama on July 6, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the celebrations on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and wished him a long and healthy life. Speaking to the media, Rijiju asserted that the Dalai Lama is a religious leader, and the Indian government believes in not interfering in religious matters. He added that people around the world benefit from the Dalai Lama's wisdom.

"Dalai Lama institution is purely religious and the government of India believes there should be no interference in religious matters... I would like to wish His Holiness a long life... All his devotees desire to see him healthy so that the global community can benefit from his wisdom," Rijiju said.