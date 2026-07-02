DAC likely to clear HAMMER missiles, MP-ATGMs and key indigenous defence projects on July 3: Sources

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely to approve several defence projects, including the acquisition of HAMMER air-to-ground precision-guided munitions for the Rafale and Tejas fighter jets, man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (MP-ATGM), and fixed-wing pseudo-satellites, when it meets on Friday, said sources on Thursday.

This will be the first meeting attended by Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth and Indian Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

As per the information assessed by India TV, discussions will also be held over the procurement of naval shipborne aerial systems for the Indian Navy and the Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS). The proposal for 100 launchers, 2,300 missiles and five simulators for weapons systems for the Indian Army could also get approval.

These systems have been manufactured indigenously by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), sources told India TV, while adding that private-sector companies are expected to participate in various other defence projects.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is also evaluating proposals involving the private sector, with the combined value of these indigenous weapon systems and projects estimated at around Rs 2,600 crore. These acquisitions are aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Navy.

The DAC could also consider procuring 600 HAMMER missiles, which will be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the Make in India initiative to improve the precision strike capabilities of the Indian military.

HAMMER missiles were first inducted under emergency procurement following the Galwan Valley clash with China in 2020. They are currently deployed on the Indian Air Force's Rafale fleet and are expected to be integrated with the Tejas fighter jets as well. The missiles are likely to be incorporated with Rafale Marines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy.

The proposed HAMMER missile deal is estimated to be worth around Rs 2,400 crore.

Apart from these, the DAC is also expected to discuss the acquisition of VSHORADS, kamikaze drones, drone detection systems, and additional Scorpion-class submarines as part of India's broader military modernisation efforts.

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