ED wants further extension of DK Shivakumar custody in money laundering case

Image Source : PTI (FILE) DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar has been produced in Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency has asked extension for custody of the Congress MLA. His custody ends today.

DK Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was sent to ED custody.

On September 13, his custody was extended by four more days that is till today (September 17)

On September 13, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.

