Cyrus Mistry death: Police file FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar in September.

Cyrus Mistry death : A first information report (FIR) was filed by the police on Saturday against gynecologist Dr. Anahita Pandole, who had been driving the car when the accident claimed the life of industrialist Cyrus Mistry in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to the Palghar SP, Balasaheb Patil, a case was filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole's statement.

The police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 304(A) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering human life), 338 (act that endangers another life).

This comes a day after Pandole's husband, Darius, who survived the car accident, told the police that his wife who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car, could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar.

"His statement was recorded at his south Mumbai residence for one-and-a-half hours, during which he gave details of the accident," the official said on Friday.

Another police official said that Dr. Anahita's statement would be recorded with the permission of the doctors attending to her.

"Our team had visited the hospital where she is admitted a few times earlier. But we could not record the statement as she was undergoing treatment," he said.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after their car met with an accident in September. The accident saw Dr. Anahita and her husband Darius suffer serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Cyrus Mistry's internal organs suffered major damage in car crash, says autopsy report | Details

ALSO RAED | Cyrus Mistry death: Road audit to be carried; joint visit of highway officials, cops planned

Latest India News