Cyrus Mistry death case: Bombay HC rejects plea seeking 'culpable homicide' charge against Dr Anahita Pandole

Cyrus Mistry death case: In the latest update to the industrialist Cyrus Mistry death case, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (January 17) dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a culpable homicide charge against gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole.

According to reports, Pandole has been accused in the death of Mistry as she was driving the latter's car when the fatal accident took place on September 4, 2022.

Palghar police submits evidence in Mistry's death case

Earlier this month, Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil stated that the police had submitted 152-page evidence in the Mistry's death case. Notably, a case was also registered against Dr Pandole for negligence and rash driving on the day of the accident.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road) and 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Kasa police station.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry was killed after the Mercedes-Benz car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4, 2022

About the fatal accident

54-year-old Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from the industrialist, another deceased was identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole -- an associate of Mistry.

It should be mentioned here that Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

