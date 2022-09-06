Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage shows Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes car moments before fatal accident | Watch

Cyrus Mistry death: CCTV footage showing former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes car, just minutes before it met with a fatal accident, has been going viral on social media. Maharashtra's Palghar Police have obtained the footage, that shows the car shortly before it crashed, killing Mistry and his friend.

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

The police team probing the crash are examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said. A police officer said the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour.

The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynecologist Anahita Pandole, a family friend of Mistry, police have said. She and her husband Darius Pandole were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

The probe team will submit a detailed report which will be forwarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has ordered an investigation into the road accident.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry. The bodies of Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital. His last rites will be performed today at Worli Crematorium at 11 am.

(With PTI Inputs)

