Uttar Pradesh: Gas cylinder explodes at 3-storey building; 6 injured

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 6 injured in cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh

At least six people were reported injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a residence in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from a three-storied building in Chhibramau late on Sunday, police said. Those injured were taken to Lucknow for medical treatment.

Five of the injured persons belong to one family while a neighbour was also injured in the explosion.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said: "Such explosions are usually triggered through explosives. Only a 5 kg cylinder was found to have exploded in the house. Apart from it, there were three LPG cylinders weighing 14 kg which were not damaged. A forensic team has reached the spot and has started investigation."

Superintendent of Police A.P. Singh said the explosion took place on the ground floor and it damaged the ceiling as well. Fire tenders were rushed in to control the fire at the site of the accident.

Also Read | 2 killed, five injured as cooking gas cylinder explodes

Also Read | J&K gas cylinder blast: Two more succumbed, toll rises to six​