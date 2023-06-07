Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' likely to intensify. Will it impact southeastern monsoon in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' likely to intensify

Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy': A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' during the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. "Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 2330 IST of 6 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during the next 6 hours (sic)," the weather department wrote on Twitter. The name 'Biparjoy' has been given by Bangladesh.

Will the storm impact weather in India?

In its bulletin, the IMD said that sea conditions are likely to be very high along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to the coast. Earlier on June 5, the weather department said that the formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. It, however, did not give a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala.

What did Skymet Weather predict about onset of monsoon?

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9 but it is expected to be a "meek and mild entry". "These powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats," it said.

Skymet had earlier predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days. The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. In mid-May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4.

India likely to get normal rainfall during monsoon

The southeast monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018. Scientists say a slightly delayed onset over Kerala does not mean that the monsoon will reach other parts of the country late. It also does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season. India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

