Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, to undertake aerial survey soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. The cyclone left a trail of devastation in the coastal state, killing at least 4.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas of Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Thereafter, he will proceed to East Medinipur in West Bengal for an aerial survey.

For the meeting to be held in East Medinipur, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar will also be joining PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bnnerjee.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday afternoon after Modi undertakes an aerial survey of the affected areas, they said. Dhankhar will receive the prime minister at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station, the officials said.

He will also hold a review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top government officials.

Yaas is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction. Modi had also conducted an aerial survey of areas that were affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and neighbouring Union Territory of Diu.

So far, several precautionary measures have been taken to control the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Nonetheless, some causalties have been reported. In Purba Medinipur's Nandigram, two young boys were electrocuted to death, the official said. Heavy rain lashed the metropolis and some other districts of West Bengal, a day after cyclone 'Yaas' wreaked havoc in several places in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

