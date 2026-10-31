Cyclone threat looms again over Bay of Bengal; depression in 6 hours, storm likely within 24 hours

The threat of a cyclonic storm is once again looming over the Bay of Bengal, with a weather system over the Andaman Sea steadily gaining strength. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the system could intensify into a depression within the next six hours and further develop into a cyclonic storm over the following 24 hours. According to the latest weather update, a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area.

It is currently positioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea. The developing system is likely to move west-northwestwards and could reach close to the Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening of November 2.

Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into depression in 6 hours

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 30. The system has been moving west-northwestwards and has gradually gained strength. By 8:30 am on October 31, it had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea.

The weather department has now forecast that the system is likely to intensify into a depression over the same region within the next six hours. This indicates that the weather system developing over the sea is steadily becoming more organised and powerful.

Cyclonic storm likely to form within next 24 hours

The IMD has further indicated that the system could intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours after developing into a depression. The weather system is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards as it gains strength. Its projected movement could take it from the southeast Bay of Bengal towards the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest forecast, the potential cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, by the evening of November 2.

Odisha weather also under watch

With the weather system expected to intensify and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, attention is also turning towards weather conditions in Odisha. The evolving situation over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored, particularly given the system's projected movement towards the eastern coastline.

However, the immediate focus remains on the system's intensification over the next 24 hours and its subsequent movement. For now, the IMD's forecast indicates that the well-marked low-pressure area could become a depression within the next six hours before intensifying into a cyclonic storm over the following 24 hours. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and reach close to the Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening of November 2.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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