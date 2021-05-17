Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc across Goa, Karnataka

Tauktae has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday, said the IMD which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It now has a wind speed of 180-190 kilometres per hour with winds gusting to 210 kilometres per hour. The IMD has, however, forecast that its intensity will reduce when it hits the Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Tauktae: Here are updates

10:45 AM: Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast. “The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17,” CSMIA said in a notification.

Bandra-Worli sea-link shut

Following heavy rain and gusty winds in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas yesterday, the cyclone is moving towards Gujarat coast on Monday as "very severe cyclonic storm". There was no water-logging anywhere in the metropolis, but trees were uprooted at several places, they said, adding that no casualty was reported so far.

In view of the high speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Local trains services disrupted in Mumbai

Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said. Efforts were on to restore the train movement on the route, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. This was a "prompt decision" taken for the safety of commuters, the MMRDA said.

12 fishermen rescued from Kochi coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it rescued 12 fishermen stranded around 35 nautical miles off the Kochi coast amid rough seas due to the incoming Cyclone Tauktae on the night of May 16. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by the evening.

"Indian fishing boat Jesus stranded 35 nautical miles off Kochi. ICG ship Aryaman rescued the boat with 12 crew. Boat taken under tow by the ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on May 16 night. All crew safe and healthy," the ICG said on Twitter.

