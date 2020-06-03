Vehicular movement on Bandra-Worli Sea Link suspended: Mumbai Police

Image Source : AP Fishermen pull their nets out of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A storm in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast intensified into a severe cyclone on Wednesday, gathering speed as it barreled toward India's financial capital of Mumbai. Nisarga was forecast to drop heavy rains and winds gusting up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour when it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 cyclone near the coastal city of Alibagh, about 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, India's Meteorological Department said. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

As Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, the vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended. The landfall process of cyclone ''Nisarga'' which began near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai will be completed during the next three hours.

"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are taking every precaution to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said. An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone ''Nisarga'', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.

SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General said that about 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in the two states; of which 21 are in Maharashtra. Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the cyclone spot.

