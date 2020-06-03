Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall today; Mumbai braces for impact

Image Source : AP Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea was barreling toward India's business capital Mumbai on Tuesday, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city saw pockets of rainfall yesterday, but the IMD Mumbai Dy Director General of Meteorology has said that today will be worst.

"Mumbai and around rainfall in last 12 hrs. City side record moderate rainfall 20-40 mm. Rest record light rainfall. Today on 3 Jun heavy rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are already issued in view of cyclone. High winds, very rough sea ..Please keep watch. TC," IMD Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of 02nd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.8°N and longitude 71.5°E, about 290 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 290 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 250 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra) and 500 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of today the 3rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

As per latest WINDY map, it has moved closer to Murud and Divegar. Alibag is also in close proximity-

Raigarh collector

