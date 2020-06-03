Video: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, blows away rooftops, trees uprooted | WATCH

Image Source : AP Video: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, blows away rooftops, trees uprooted

Tropical cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" has made landfall on the Maharashtra coast and will continue for three hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The right side of the cyclone's wall cloud passed through coastal Maharashtra, mainly covering the Raigad district.

"The centre of the cyclone is very close to the Maharashtra coast. The landfall process has started and it will be completed in three hours," said IMD.

Following landfall, authorities have closed the Mumbai Bandra-Worli Sea Link and vehicular movement have been stopped. BMC, NDMA, NFRF and state authorities have advised people to stay indoors and listen to official messages on a battery-operated radio. Powercuts expected in several parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining Maharashtra, Gujarat coastline in wake of strong winds and heavy rains.

The north-east sector of the eye of the cyclone is currently entering the land. The severe cyclone will cross Maharashtra coast, close to Alibag in the next three hours.

"The cyclone will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane district during the next three hours," stated IMD in its 12 p.m. bulletin. The cyclone is currently whirling with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kilometres per hour 40 km away from Alibagh, 95 km from Mumbai and 325 km from Surat.

The weather bureau has sounded a red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra, while several districts along Gujarat's coast are also expecting heavy rainfall.

Nisarga comes on the heels of Cyclone 'Amphan' which had killed close to 90 people when it hit eastern coast of India as well as Bangladesh on May 20, flattening villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.

