Image Source : AP Alibaug, resort town adjoining Mumbai braces for Nisarga landfall

Maharashtra's coastal town of Alibaug has braced itself for impact as 'severe cyclone storm' Nisarga is all set to make landfall with the wind speed ranging from 110 kmph to 120 kmph between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Alibaug is located in Raigad district, 110 km south of Mumbai and is one of the cities where cyclone Nisarga is likely to make its presence felt.

Maharashtra administration and NDRF have been active in their response leading up to the landfall. At least 21,000 villagers have been evacuated from neighbouring fishing villages and placed at safer places.

Teams of Indian Coast Guard have also been deployed for relief operations.

Till Monday, the forecast was of landfall at Harihareshwar, at Shrivardhan. This was changed to Alibaug on Tuesday.

“Eight of the 15 talukas in Raigad district could be affected. Of these, four could face a bigger brunt and we are securing those talukas. Till Monday, the forecast was of landfall at Harihareshwar, at Shrivardhan. This was changed to Alibaug on Tuesday. In the short time that we got, we have identified 25 villages in Alibaug, which are on the coastline and would be affected the most, and also identified the number of people who need to be evacuated,” Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaughary said while deliberating on the response initiatives taken by the local authorities.

