Cyclone Nisarga: IndiGo cancels 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3, to operate only 3 flights

Due to the severe cyclonic storm that currently moving towards the country’s western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3.

IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3:

-6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh

-6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi

-6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna

Meanwhile, Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the north Maharashtra and the south Gujarat coasts late Wednesday evening.

"Domestic aviation activities have recently been started after a period of two months. Operators and individuals have a challenge at hand in restarting flying after a prolonged period of non-flying and the associated weather at this time of the year across India," The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in the circular.

