Cyclone Montha weakens into storm after hitting Andhra coast, to weaken further into deep depression | Updates

Hyderabad:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced early Wednesday that severe cyclonic storm Montha had weakened into a cyclonic storm after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts on Tuesday evening.

"The severe cyclonic storm Montha over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved northwestwards at a speed of around 10 kmph and weakened into a cyclonic storm," the IMD said in its 2:30 AM update.

The cyclone is now moving at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour northwestwards over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours before it weakens further into a deep depression in the during subsequent 6 hours, the IMD said.

"The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm “Montha” entered into the land," it added.

One woman died in Andhra's Konaseema district after an uprooted tree fell on her due to gales. Due to the impact of the cyclone, standing crops in as many as 38,000 hectares in Andhra Pradesh were destroyed and also horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares.

Cyclone Montha top updates

According to the weather office, the storm’s centre was located about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur, 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam, and 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada. The system is being continuously monitored through Doppler radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

Officials said the weakening of the storm was expected as it moved inland and began to lose strength. Heavy rain and gusty winds continued to lash the districts of West Godavari, Krishna, and East Godavari, with warnings issued for flooding in low-lying areas.

In Odisha, Montha brought heavy rain to coastal and southern districts, triggering landslides, damaging houses, and uprooting trees, officials said.

Preliminary reports of damage were received from eight southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. Overall, normal life was disrupted across 15 districts in the region.

Earlier, Cyclone Montha had crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday, the IMD said.

“The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm Montha has crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada,” the IMD confirmed in a post on X, adding that the landfall process was completed shortly after midnight.

Coastal areas were battered by heavy rain and gale-force winds as the cyclone moved inland, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The cyclone’s impact destroyed standing crops across nearly 38,000 hectares in Andhra Pradesh, while horticulture crops also suffered damage, officials said.

