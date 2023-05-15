Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Cyclone 'Mocha' damages over 230 houses in Mizoram

Cyclone Mocha: Around 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone 'Mocha' struck several parts of Mizoram. The officials on Monday informed that A total of 5,749 people in more than 50 villages were affected by the powerful winds on Sunday. However, there were no reports of fatalities.

The super cyclone earlier on Sunday after intensifying into the equivalent of a Category-5 storm made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts. As per the reports, it caused extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines. The super cyclone forced the evacuation of over five lakh people in low-lying areas.

The officials further informed that of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged. The cyclone hit the Siaha district in the southern part of Mizoram, which shares its border with Myanmar causing severe destruction. Around 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damage because of it.

As per a report of PTI, the super cyclone made landfall on the Teknaf shorelines before making its way through the Naf River that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar city, turns streets into river, 2 dead

ALSO READ | Super cyclone Mocha 'will weaken into very severe cyclonic storm during next...' says IMD

Latest India News