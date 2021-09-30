Friday, October 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Gulab: Car submerges in Shahnoor river in Maharashtra, driver found dead

Cyclone Gulab: Car submerges in Shahnoor river in Maharashtra, driver found dead

A vehicle submerged in the Shahnoor river of Amravati in an after effect of the rains two days ago. The police rushed to the location as soon as they got the information, and pulled the deceased driver out of the sunken car through a crane.

Jayprakash Singh Jayprakash Singh
Amravati Published on: September 30, 2021 22:57 IST
MAHARASHTRA, CYCLONE GULAB
Image Source : INDIA TV

The body was immediately sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem. Details of the driver have not been identified yet. 

 

Following incessant rains due to the effect of Cyclone Gulab, the water level of many rivers has increased continuously from the past three days in Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharastra, Konkan, and Raigad of Maharastra, causing disturbances and sinking of vehicles.

In a tragic incident following the heavy rains, the police retrieved the body of a driver whose car fell in the Shahnoor river of Amravati two days ago. The police rushed to the location as soon as they got the information, and pulled the deceased driver out of the sunken car through a crane.

The body was immediately sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem. Details of the driver have not been identified yet. 

Also Read | Rains lash parts of Telangana

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News