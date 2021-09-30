Cyclone Gulab: Car submerges in Shahnoor river in Maharashtra, driver found dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The body was immediately sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem. Details of the driver have not been identified yet.

Following incessant rains due to the effect of Cyclone Gulab, the water level of many rivers has increased continuously from the past three days in Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharastra, Konkan, and Raigad of Maharastra, causing disturbances and sinking of vehicles.

In a tragic incident following the heavy rains, the police retrieved the body of a driver whose car fell in the Shahnoor river of Amravati two days ago. The police rushed to the location as soon as they got the information, and pulled the deceased driver out of the sunken car through a crane.

The body was immediately sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem. Details of the driver have not been identified yet.

Also Read | Rains lash parts of Telangana

Latest India News