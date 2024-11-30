Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, coastal areas witness weather change with high tides

Cyclone Fengal LIVE: The cyclone is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Published : Nov 30, 2024 7:05 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 7:46 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A fisherman uses a net to catch fish despite an advisory issued by India Meteorological Department not to venture into the sea as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates: As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, many areas have experienced massive changes in weather, including high tides and rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal area tomorrow evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km per hour during the past six hours. With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall near Chennai, the weather department has forecast heavy rains for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in these four districts for Saturday. Additionally, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges as these areas are likely to experience heavy rains and gusty winds, the state government said.

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' over Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall today

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclonic Fengal over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Andhra Pradesh: Rough sea witnessed in many coastal areas as impact of cyclone Fengal

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority urges residents to avoid visiting beaches

    The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) urged residents to avoid visiting beaches, and amusement parks, and attending recreational events. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and heavy rains.

     

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu would be most affected: Director of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr Balachandran

    Dr Balachandran told media, "Mostly coastal districts, with the crossing point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, will experience more impact. There will be wind and rainfall. Today, wind speeds reached 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. Between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM, there will be extremely heavy rainfall, and at many places, there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall."Meanwhile, Srinuvas, the Director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre in Andhra Pradesh, said they had issued a warning for "extremely heavy rainfall" in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor for the next 24 hours.He added, "...The cyclone is likely to move northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm. In the next six hours, it is expected to move northwestward and cross the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. Cyclone alerts have been issued for the adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu. We have issued an extremely heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor for the next 24 hours."

     

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chennai: Many coastal areas witness changes in weather with gusty winds

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: 164 families accommodated in 6 relief centres

    As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai. Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts.

     

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Officials ask people to stay indoors due to landfall near Puducherry

    Officials have asked the residents to stay indoors in view of cyclonic storm Fengal's likely landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. All schools and colleges here will remain closed on Saturday, they said. The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall close to Puducherry with wind speeds up to 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. District Collector A Kulothungan held discussions with the officials of PWD, local administration, police and other line departments and reviewed the situation. The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has set up toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 to receive distress calls from the public. People can also seek help through the WhatsApp number 9488981070. Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned to the shore and 2,229 relief camps are ready for use if needed, the state government said.

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Due to impact of cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    3-Dimensional video of cyclone Fengal clouds in Chennai Radar | WATCH

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Fengal will hit coastal area today evening

  • Nov 30, 2024 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Fengal: Coastal areas witness changes in weather with high tides

    As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, many coastal areas have experienced changes in weather, including high tides and rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal area tomorrow evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km per hour during the past six hours. As of 11:30 pm on November 29, it was centered over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 360 km north of Trincomalee, 230 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam, 210 km east of Puducherry, and 210 km southeast of Chennai.

