Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, coastal areas witness weather change with high tides

Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates: As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, many areas have experienced massive changes in weather, including high tides and rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit the coastal area tomorrow evening. The weather department has issued warnings for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The IMD stated that the cyclonic storm Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km per hour during the past six hours. With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall near Chennai, the weather department has forecast heavy rains for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in these four districts for Saturday. Additionally, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges as these areas are likely to experience heavy rains and gusty winds, the state government said.