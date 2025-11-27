Cyclone Ditwah to hit Tamil Nadu coast on November 30; CM Stalin holds review meet Cyclone Ditwah: Because of Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rains are predicted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai over the next few days, forcing the weather department to issue a red alert.

Chennai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said Cyclonic storm 'Ditwah' towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south of Andhra Pradesh, and may make a landfall on November 30 (Sunday). The storm had developed over southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka's Pottuvil and is slowly moving north-northwest direction.

"It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone," Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Director B Amudha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Cyclone Ditwah impact

Because of Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rains are predicted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai over the next few days, forcing the weather department to issue a red alert. It has also issued an orange alert for five other districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Chengalpattu.

According to Amudha, winds up to speed of 60-80 kmph near the storm centre with gusts up to 90 kmph. Outer bands may witness winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, she noted. "Similar squally winds of 35-45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala, Lakshadweep and Maldives," she added.

CM Stalin holds key meet

With Cyclone 'Ditwah' approaching, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a crucial meeting with Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to review special initiatives undertaken for disaster management. The government has also advised fishermen not to venter into the deep sea for the next five days.

In an official release, the government said Stalin has also requested all government departments to coordinate among themselves and serve the people.

Till now, Tamil Nadu has received nearly 35 cm of rain against a normal of 34 cm from October 1. "However, Chennai's seasonal rainfall remains around 31 per cent below normal, and the storm could significantly improve the deficit if it brings widespread showers over the next few days," PTI quoted Amudha as saying.

