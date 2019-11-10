Image Source : IMD Cyclone Bulbul: Severe cyclonic storm weakens, heads towards Bangladesh

Cyclonic storm Bulbul weakened from 'very severe' to 'severe' and has crossed the coast of West Bengal with a maximum wind speed of 110-120 km per hour gusting up to 120 km per hour into Bangladesh, said the MeT department. Cyclonic storm Bulbul lay centred about 75 km east-northeast of Sundarban National Park in West Bengal, it added.

IMD in a recent tweet wrote, "The cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining south and north 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during next six hours."

IMD: Severe Cyclonic Storm #Bulbul weakened into a cyclonic storm&lay centered at 0530 hours of today, over Bangladesh&adjoining coastal West Bengal. It is very likely to move East-NorthEastwards across Bangladesh&likely to weaken into a deep depression during next 6 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ac7Dnn1KKp — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Ferry services on Sunday at Bichali Ghat in Kolkata have been suspended due to stormy weather set off by the cyclone Bulbul.

Till now, no incident or accidents have been reported except for uprooting of few trees and snapping of electric poles, as per Indian Coast Guards.

Earlier, Kolkata Airport had announced that flight operations will remain suspended till 6 AM today.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal dist of West Bengal with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur.

About 200 people have taken shelter at Sagar Pilot Station of Kolkata Port Trust in South 24 Parganas. Villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the Commander, pilots and staff.

The cyclone had made landfall around 8.30 pm on Saturday 60 kilometres east of Sagar Island and 100 kilometres south of Kolkata with two deaths reported in its wake. One death each has been reported from Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain triggered by the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul.

(with inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Bulbul Cyclone: Flight ops suspended at Kolkata Airport from 8 pm today to 6 am tomorrow

Also Read | Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall, two deaths reported