Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to intensify in 24 hours, NDRF team deployed at beach near Jarod village in Vadodara

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was stationed at the beach near Jarod village in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm is supposed to heighten further in the following 24 hours and is set to move north-northeastward, the India Meteorological Office (IMD) said.

On June 8, the extremely severe cyclonic storm was located over the central Arabian Sea, 840 kilometers west of Goa and 870 kilometers west of Mumbai.

In the meantime, earlier in the day, high waves were observed at Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad, which is on the Arabian Sea coast, ahead of the cyclone.

Following the warning, the Valsad administration closed Tithal Beach to tourists as a precaution due to the cyclone.

Until June 14, the beach will not be open to tourists. Additionally, the fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the water.

“We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad told ANI.

IMD said that light showers and thunderstorms are expected in the state's coastal areas from the first cyclone this year in the Arabian Sea.

When adverse weather is anticipated over oceanic areas, ports have been instructed to hoist "signals" in accordance with international procedure.

The goal of this step is to notify ships and guarantee the safety of maritime activities.

