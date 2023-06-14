Cyclone Biparjoy: Railways cancels 69 trains. Here is full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy: As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government as a precautionary measure has cancelled at least 69 trains. So far at least 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of Gujarat have been evacuated. The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, IMD has said.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway while informing about the development said that Railway Board Chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti and other board members are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the state government’s emergency operations centre on Tuesday night for a review of the preparedness, it said. The state government is aiming to evacuate people residing within 10 km from the shore. So far, one fatality related to the cyclone has been recorded, he said.

The cyclone is likely to hit the shore near Jakhau port between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan with sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph on Thursday evening (June 15). The met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka. After it makes landfall and weakens, Biparjoy is likely to remain north-eastward and is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat between June 15-17.

