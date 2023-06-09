'Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy' to intensify further; move northwestwards: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will intensify further during the next 36 hours and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday early morning. "Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," the IMD said in a tweet.

Wind warning:

9 June: Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to prevail over central Arabian Sea and become 155-160 kmph gusting to 180 kmph from the evening of 9 June. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of the South Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

10 June: Gale wind speed reaching 155-160 kmph gusting to 180 kmph is likely to prevail over central Arabian Sea. Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of the north Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

11 June: Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph is likely to prevail over central & adjoining north Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

12 June: Gale wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph is likely to prevail over central and adjoining north Arabian Sea and become 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from the evening of 12 June. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

13 June: Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to prevail over the north andadjoining central Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

Sea condition

9 June: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian Sea. Very rough to rough sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along and off the Karnataka-Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

10 June: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over adjoining areas of the north Arabian Sea and rough along and off Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

11 & 12 June: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over the central and adjoining north Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

13 June: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over the north and adjoining central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the India Meteorological Department said earlier.

