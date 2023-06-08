Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 48 hrs, IMD issues heavy rain alert for THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rain warning in THESE States

Cyclone Biparjoy: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that Cyclone Biparjoy will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours and move towards northwest India during the next three days. “VSCS BIPARJOY over east central Arabian Sea, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 07 June 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km SW of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days,” the IMD tweeted.

'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'

According to Skymet, Weather Cyclone Biparjoy, which has become a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" during the evening hours of Wednesday, it is going to initially move northward, thereafter taking a northwestward path. It further said that the system is expected to remain a very severe Cyclonic Storm for the next three to four days. Since the storm has a long sea travel, it may intensify further as well due to favourable conditions.

Biparjoy would intensify further

As of now, cyclone Biparjoy was centred around 860 km west-southwest of Goa and 910 km southwest of Mumbai. The cyclone would intensify further and move north-northwestwards. “VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 08thJune, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards,” IMD said in a tweet.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for THESE states

The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy is likley to be felt in several southwestern states. The IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days in these regions. Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra is likely to face impact. According to IMD, Mumbai and Konkan regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 12. The financial capital is likely to witness strong winds and high waves along its coast followed by scattered rains all over the state this week.

The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official told news agency PTI. The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that it is fully prepared to tackle with possible natural calamities. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.

Fishermen warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

Total suspension of fishing operations over; eastcentral and adjoining westcentral & south Arabian Sea till June 2 and Westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea during June 12-14.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into:

Central Arabian Sea till 13th June.

Adjoining areas of north Arabian Sea during 12th -13th June.

Adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea till 7th June.

Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

Latest India News