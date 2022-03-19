Cyclone Asani: NDRF deploys personnel to carry out rescue operations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NDRFHQ NDRF deployed personnel to carry out rescue operations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the wake of preparation to deal with Cyclone Asani on the island, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) on Saturday said its personnel were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in different places across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, significant rainfall and thundershowers were received at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday as the low-pressure area continued to persist near it even as the system moved northwards and was set to form Cyclone Asani on March 21.

Rainfall, thundershower were observed at a few places over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Kerala-Mahe while significant amount of rainfall were observed at Nancowry and Car Nicobar (2 cms each) and Punalur - 1 cm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records showed.

Fishermen have already been warned and the IMD reiterated its warning to them advising not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal area during March 18 to 21, into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 18 to 22, into east-central Bay of Bengal on March 21 and 22, and into northeast Bay of Bengal on March 22. The IMD has also warned of strong winds and advised restrictions on tourism activity at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Earlier, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai had also urged Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi to put the disaster management machinery on high alert.

