Cyclone Asani forms over Bay of Bengal; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, Bengal, Andhra starting Tuesday

Cyclone Asani: A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Asani' on Sunday after it moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. At 5.30 a.m., Asani lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal about 450 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,030 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach west-central and the adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha coasts," said the IMD.

Then, instead of crossing over to land across the Odisha or Andhra coast, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, it added. A number of places across Andaman and Nicobar Islands have received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Sea conditions would be choppy and fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the rough waters.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening. Meanwhile, aainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 11.

