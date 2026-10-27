Cyclone Arnab: School holiday declared in Andhra and Odisha on Wednesday, check what students must know

Bhubaneswar:

As Cyclone Arnab is approaching the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, school closures have been announced in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as authorities are preparing for its expected landfall on October 28. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the system will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around the forenoon of October 28. The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in affected areas.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, the agency said. Even as there is no nationwide holiday for schools on October 28, the schools have been closed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh according to local weather conditions and safety requirements.

Schools closed in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh

Schools closed in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh as a precaution ahead of the cyclone. The districts where the schools have been closed include East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram.

Most of these districts had announced a holiday for October 27 and 28. Anakapalli has ordered schools to remain closed for three days, from October 27 to 29. The order applies to schools under all managements in the affected districts.

Schools closed in Odisha

School holiday has been declared in Odisha due to the cyclone. According to the latest state-level information, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur will remain closed on October 28 and 29 as well.

District collectors in other parts of the state might also take decisions on closures according to local weather conditions. The development comes as Odisha is preparing for heavy rain and strong winds even though the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations, including moving people to safer locations, as "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab hurtles towards the east coast and is expected to make landfall within the next 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh has been placed on high alert

Andhra Pradesh has been placed on high alert, with evacuations planned and precautionary measures underway to prevent loss of life and property, officials said. As per the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone's impact is being felt, with heavy rainfall expected in the north coastal districts. Srikakulam district is likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, while strong winds have already begun in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer locations, ensure essential supplies at relief camps and minimise cyclone-related damage.

Over 2,131 cyclone shelters have been set up across the state's 20 districts, and continuous cyclone alerts are being sent to the mobile phones of 2.70 crore people across 18 districts. More than 30,000 fishing boats have been secured along the coast, while 1,087 medical teams have been deployed in cyclone-affected areas to provide emergency assistance.

Evacuation drives underway in Odisha

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said around 11,000 people each would be shifted to safer locations in Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts. Evacuation drives were also underway in Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada, he said. Schools in eight districts have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The IMD issued an orange warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

A yellow warning, indicating heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.

The state government has deployed 294 rescue teams across potentially affected areas, including nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 60 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 225 Fire Services teams, officials said.

Also Read:

Cyclone Arnab disrupts rail services, 53 trains cancelled on Oct 27-28 as South Coast Railway issues advisory