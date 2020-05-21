Image Source : PTI Cyclone Amphan killed 72 people in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today informed that as many has 72 people had been killed in the state due to the cyclone. As per the details given by her, 15 people died in Kolkata, 18 in North 24 Parganas, 17 in North 24 Parganas, seven in Howrah, six people were killed in East Medinipore and two in Hooghly.

Banerjee also announced an exgratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those killed in Cyclone Amphan.

The chief minister has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan himself.

"At present the situation is not okay. I urge the PM to make a visit. Even I will make an ariel survey but I'm waiting for the weather to improve," she said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage