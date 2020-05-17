Image Source : FILE Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify 'very into severe cyclonic storm' in 24 hrs: IMD

Deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hrs and into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 18th morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"The deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood remained practically stationary during the past six hours and rapidly intensified into the cyclonic storm ''Amphan''," IMD said.

The cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further into a ''severe'' cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a ''very severe'' cyclonic storm by May 18.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along & off West Bengal–North Odisha coasts from 18thto 21th May, 2020. Those who are out at Deep Sea are advised to return to coasts by 17th May, 2020.

The IMD further said that It is very likely to move north- northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coasts during 18th to 20th May 2020.

