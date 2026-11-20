Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Bhubaneswar city this morning as cyclone 'Akvan' moves towards the coast, with landfall expected near Gopalpur in Ganjam district around Friday noon. Odisha has evacuated nearly 3 lakh people and deployed 423 rescue teams across vulnerable districts. As part of the preparedness measures, 70 Cell-on-Wheels (CoW) units, 197 Mobile Diesel Generator (DG) sets, and 61 support teams have been deployed to strengthen telecom infrastructure and ensure continuity of communication during the cyclone. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a storm surge of 0.5 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal Odisha, particularly Ganjam and Puri districts, around the time of landfall.