IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said 'Akvan' will cross the coast as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph.

"The centre of the cyclone, known as the eye in meteorological terms, will cross the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha. Southern Andhra Pradesh will experience wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. In Odisha, wind speeds are expected to be 70-80 kmph," he said.