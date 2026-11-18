Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The storm is expected to make landfall along the coastal stretch between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, bringing strong winds with it.

According to the IMD's tropical cyclone advisory issued on November 18, Akvan is moving north-northwestwards and is expected to remain a severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the coast. The department has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph at the time of landfall. Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha are likely to be affected, and residents have been advised to follow official weather updates.

Cyclone Akvan's current position and movement

In its latest bulletin, issued at 11.30 am on November 18, the IMD said the severe cyclonic storm had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the previous six hours. The system was centred over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.1°N and longitude 85.4°E.

At the time of the bulletin, Akvan was located approximately 540 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 570 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 600 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 690 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 750 km south of Puri in Odisha. The IMD said the system was likely to continue moving north-northwestwards towards the eastern coast.

When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?

The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. The department's advisory describes the expected system at landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts of up to 110 kmph. However, the IMD has also indicated some uncertainty regarding the storm's future movement, intensity and precise landfall location and timing. Its bulletin gives a moderate confidence level for the forecast track and intensity.

Cyclone Akvan wind speed forecast

The IMD's forecast table indicates changes in the storm's intensity over the next few days:

November 18, 11.30 am: 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

November 18, 5.30 pm: 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

November 19, 5.30 am: 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

November 19, 11.30 pm: 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

November 20, 11.30 am: 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph.

November 20, 11.30 pm: 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

The forecast table indicates that the system is expected to weaken after November 19. The IMD's accompanying assessment also says that interaction with colder, drier air and increased wind shear near the coast could lead to some weakening before landfall.

Fishermen advised not to venture into affected areas

The IMD's advisory also includes warnings for fishermen, with restrictions indicated for affected parts of the Bay of Bengal during the storm's passage. The department's forecast graphics on page 7 of its November 18 bulletin show changing warning areas over the following days, with no fishermen warning indicated for the final period shown, November 22-23.

People in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert and follow the latest advisories issued by the IMD and local authorities. The storm's movement and intensity will continue to be monitored as it approaches the eastern coastline.

Also read:

Cyclone Akvan: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert for heavy rains, strong winds; check landfall date and time