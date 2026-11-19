Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have stepped up emergency preparations as the cyclonic storm Akvan moves towards the eastern coast, with authorities arranging evacuations, activating relief shelters and deploying disaster response teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 31 teams across five states and one Union Territory, while 18 additional teams have been kept in reserve to assist with rescue and relief operations.

According to the NDRF, teams have been positioned at strategic locations in anticipation of the cyclone's landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the storm will cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on Thursday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Odisha evacuates people, identifies nearly 7,900 shelters

Odisha has intensified its preparations, with nearly 72,000 people evacuated from vulnerable areas, according to Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The state has identified around 7,900 shelters to accommodate people who may need to be moved to safer locations.

The state has deployed 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 NDRF teams and 131 Fire Services teams for emergency operations. Authorities have also made arrangements for pregnant women and other vulnerable residents.

Of the 9,100 pregnant women identified in the state, most have reportedly been shifted to safer locations. District administrations have been instructed to coordinate evacuation and relief arrangements in vulnerable areas.

Earlier, an IANS report on November 17 said authorities had identified around 2.04 lakh people across eight districts as a tentative population requiring evacuation, depending on weather conditions and local risk assessments. The state had identified 87 vulnerable blocks and 1,902 vulnerable locations.

Andhra Pradesh keeps NDRF and SDRF teams on standby

Andhra Pradesh has also placed its administration on high alert. The state government has kept 13 NDRF teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams ready to respond to emergencies.

District and mandal control rooms are operating round the clock, while arrangements have been made to shift residents from unsafe locations to relief centres. Fire Services personnel have also been kept ready for rescue operations.

Power distribution companies have stocked essential materials and deployed emergency teams to deal with possible damage to electricity infrastructure. Residents in coastal areas have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

NDRF deploys 31 teams across five states and one UT

The NDRF has positioned 31 teams across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Of these, 14 teams are deployed in Odisha, nine in Andhra Pradesh, three each in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Another 18 teams have been kept in reserve for emergency deployment and support.

In Odisha, NDRF teams have been stationed in Balasore, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Jagatsinghpur, among other locations. Andhra Pradesh has deployed teams in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Manyam and Krishna districts.

Fishermen advised against venturing into the sea

Authorities have also issued advisories asking fishermen to stay away from the sea as rough weather conditions are expected along the eastern coast. Fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing activities and remain ashore until conditions improve.

The Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments have said they are prepared to deal with the situation and have begun taking necessary precautionary measures. Disaster response teams remain on standby as officials continue to monitor the cyclone's movement and coordinate with local administrations.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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Cyclone Akvan: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert for heavy rains, strong winds; check landfall date and time