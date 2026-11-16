Cyclone Akvan: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert for heavy rains, strong winds; check landfall date and time

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph during the six hours preceding 5:30 am on Monday.

The developing system, named Cyclone Akvan, is expected to become a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20, with wind speeds reaching up to 145 kmph.

Cyclone Akvan: Current Location

As of Monday morning, the system was located approximately 680 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 720 km from Chennai, 820 km from Visakhapatnam and 940 km from Gopalpur in Odisha.

Rainfall warning in these states

Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Odisha are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall between November 17 and 20.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh between November 19 and 21. South Chhattisgarh may receive rainfall on November 20, while north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to experience rain on November 20 and 21.

Authorities step up preparations

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds and heavy rainfall are expected along the coast.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has also urged farmers and residents to take necessary precautions ahead of the approaching cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has directed district administrations in the southern region to begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas. Officials have been asked to identify at-risk locations and shift residents to safer places ahead of the expected heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Akvan will be the third cyclone to affect Andhra Pradesh in less than three weeks, following successive storms Arnab and Murasu, which reportedly damaged nearly lakhs of acres of farmland and caused estimated losses of around Rs 7,000 crore.

The previous cyclone, Arnab, claimed at least 11 lives in Odisha, while six people remained missing. Ten of the fatalities were reported in landslides in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

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After Arnab and Murasu, Cyclone Akvan approaches Bay of Bengal, IMD issues fresh warning