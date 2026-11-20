No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha after Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast on Friday, although several parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process began around 8 am and was completed by 11:20 am. The cyclone crossed the south Odisha coast and north Andhra Pradesh near Gopalpur between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.

The weather system subsequently weakened into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and gusts of up to 75 kmph. In its 1 pm bulletin, the IMD said the system was likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression over the next six hours, followed by a well-marked low-pressure area in the subsequent six hours.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Odisha under the system's influence. Patrapur in Ganjam district received the highest rainfall at 209 mm in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday. Hinjili recorded 207 mm, Chikiti 199 mm, Gopalpur 190 mm and Chhatrapur 139 mm.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said southern Odisha was experiencing heavy rainfall, while northern parts of the state were also expected to receive heavy downpours. He added that rainfall intensity would decrease from Saturday.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the IMD's Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said Puri was likely to receive heavy rainfall after Ganjam, followed by Jagatsinghpur. Khurda district, including Bhubaneswar, was also expected to witness significant rainfall.

The IMD issued an orange alert for 14 districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, while a yellow warning was issued for 11 districts, predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm until 8:30 am on Saturday. Fishermen have also been advised against venturing into the sea until Saturday.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the situation remained under control, with 3.72 lakh people evacuated to shelters across different districts. Ganjam recorded 114.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, followed by Kendrapara at 64.6 mm and Puri at 61.1 mm.

Cyclone to weaken over Odisha

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Akvan is expected to move north-northeastwards across Odisha after crossing the coast near Gopalpur on Friday morning, November 20.

The cyclone crossed the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coast between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, with wind speeds of 70–80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.

The IMD has forecast that the system will weaken into a deep depression within three hours, followed by further weakening into a depression over the subsequent six hours.

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