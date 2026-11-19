Bhubaneswar:

A severe cyclonic storm "Akvan" over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The Odisha government has launched a massive relief and rescue operation in anticipation of the storm's potential threat. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Wednesday that nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated so far. Chief Minister Majhi, while chairing a high-level review meeting on the state government's preparations, said the government's goal is to ensure zero loss of life during the storm. To this end, large-scale evacuation of people is underway in both the plains and hilly areas. He said the largest number of people will be evacuated from Ganjam district, and this process is ongoing. In addition, people are also being evacuated from several villages in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.

According to the chief minister, approximately 3,000 shelters have been prepared in the state to protect those affected by the cyclone, of these, 448 shelters have already been operational. The state government has allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for relief and rescue operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for 11 districts of Odisha on Thursday and Friday. These include Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda.

According to the Chief Minister, average wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour are expected in coastal areas of Odisha. Therefore, the administration has been instructed to exercise special vigilance. The Odisha government has also announced closure of schools in six districts. Schools will remain closed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness for approaching Cyclone Akvan with the General Manager of South Coast Railway and other senior railway officials."The minister directed railway officials to take all necessary precautionary measures, with special emphasis on passenger safety, protection of railway infrastructure, regulation of train operations and advance restoration planning," a ministry's press note said."Dedicated War Rooms have been activated at Divisional, Zonal and Railway Board levels to ensure real-time monitoring, effective coordination and prompt response to any eventuality," it added.

-With PTI Inputs.

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Cyclone Akvan approaches Andhra, Odisha with 100 kmph winds; IMD issues warning